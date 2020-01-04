Busch Gardens Tampa Bay offering BOGO deal for year-round park admission

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Looking to add some fun and adventure in your life during 2020?

Busch Gardens is offering a buy-one-get-one deal on year-round park admission to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Adventure Island.

For a limited time, guests can pay for a day and come back free the rest of the year at the same price as a single-day ticket until Dec. 31, 2020.

If you purchase a Busch Gardens Fun Card for $109.99, you also receive an Adventure Island Fun Card for free.

This offer comes before the launch of two new thrill attractions in the park: Iron Gwazi, North America’s tallest hybrid coaster and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world, and Solar Vortex, America’s first dual tailspin waterslide.

Also available for a limited-time, Florida parents can now register their children under the age of 5 for a Preschool Card to enjoy free admission to Busch Gardens and Adventure Island through the end of 2020. To register for the Preschool Card, click here.

For more information, visit Busch Gardens’ website.