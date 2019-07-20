Burn Boot Camp in St. Pete offering classes to raise money for Muscular Dystrophy Association

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – If you are interested in starting your Saturday by sweating for a cause, Burn Boot Camp in St. Petersburg is calling your name.

“The title of the event is ‘Be Their Muscle,’” said the head trainer, Chantal Worthy, who has been working at the fitness facility for about three years. “We are using the muscles those kids do not have the ability to use.”

The gym is hosting an event to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

“I’ve been excited about this event since it came across our desk,” Worthy admitted. “100% of the proceeds go to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.”

She told 8 On Your Side’s Gabrielle Shirley the members of the gym have been trying to raise $2,500 in order to send one child, who suffers from the disease, to camp. They have already surpassed that goal and they are anxious to add to it on Saturday.

“I just cannot wait for it to happen,” said Worthy of the event, “and really just put smiles on people’s faces and sweat on their foreheads!”

Worthy is leading two, 45-minute classes at the Burn Boot Camp on Bay Pines Boulevard in St. Petersburg on Saturday, July 20, at 8 a.m. and at 9 a.m. The classes are free.

“Donations are encouraged,” Worthy said, “but, if you cannot give, we appreciate you spending 45 minutes of your day with us.”

The gym will also offer free childcare and the visitors can expect to enjoy food and drinks from a handful of local businesses.

When we asked Worthy how she will feel leading two classes for this cause, she had to fight through the tears to answer the question.

“Ever since I was younger, no matter what career I chose, I always wanted to give,” she paused in order to gather her emotions. “I never even planned on doing this job. I do not even consider this a job. This has been one of the most rewarding occupations I have ever had. My dream right now is to open a location of my own to continue to be of service and to continue to change people’s lives. They always give me the credit but I am like, ‘No. I am just here to guide you and you are doing this all yourself,’ but it is rewarding to know that I was a part of changing someone’s life.”