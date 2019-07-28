Bucs training camp guide 2019: Practice schedule, parking information and more

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) hugs defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) after the team broke up a 2-point conversion by the Carolina Panthers during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp is officially underway before the 2019 season.

The camp kicks off with a practice on Friday, July 26 at the AdventHealth Training Center, which is open to the public.

It’s the first of 11 practices, which the public can view:

DAY DATE TIME

Friday July 26 4:00 p.m.

Saturday July 27 4:00 p.m.

Sunday July 28 4:00 p.m.

Monday July 29 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday July 30 4:00 p.m.

Saturday August 3 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday August 6 4:00 p.m.

Wednesday August 7 4:00 p.m.

Monday August 12 4:00 p.m.

Tuesday August 13 10:00 a.m.*

Wednesday August 14 10:00 a.m.*

Tickets to view the practices are FREE and can be reserved online on the Buccaneers website.

Most of the training camp practices begin at 4 p.m. or later so fans can watch the action when temperatures are cooler.

The majority of the practices are being held outside, on the fields behind the main facility, where there is covered bleacher seating. Fans will be able to sit on bleachers in the air conditioning when the team goes inside their indoor facility to train.

The team will also conduct four other workouts in front of season pass members, the military and other select guests.

Autograph opportunities with players are for kids 16 & under only. Once the practice concludes, kids will line up at a check-in station to get an autograph. They may bring one item alone.

The Buccaneers have a list of prohibited items at One Buc Place for training camp. Some of these items include food, beverages (bottled water or reusable water bottles are permitted), backpacks, duffel bags, coolers, alcoholic beverages, signs, video cameras and selfie sticks. Click here for the full list of prohibited items.

Parking is FREE and available on-site in designated lots. The team has also posted a map of parking at One Buc Place on their website.

The Bucs will take on the Steelers in Pittsburgh for their first preseason game on Aug. 9. The game starts at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the Buccaneers website.