TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers spent the entire month of December setting the stage to clinch a third consecutive NFC South title. On Sunday, they could not close the deal, falling to the New Orleans Saints 23-13.

In Monday’s ‘Bucs with Bowles’ interview, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles explained in simple words, the difference between four consecutive victories and a lackluster showing against a Saints team playing to keep its postseason hopes alive.

“Penalties and turnovers,” Bowles said. “Five offensive penalties and four turnovers.”

Two interceptions by quarterback Baker Mayfield squandered at least one drive that would have set up first and goal at the Saints two-yard line. A fumble by running back Rachaad White led to a Saints field goal and a fumble by wide receiver Trey Palmer negated a 62-yard pass play.

More importantly, the Bucs enter their final regular season game week with an injury concern for Mayfield.

On a two-point conversion attempt, Mayfield was hit hard near his left shoulder, injuring ribs, causing Mayfield to exit the field in obvious pain after the game.

Bowles says Mayfield will be ready to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, but his injury could impact his ability to practice this week.

”Baker’s tough,” Bowles said. “If there is any way he can play and throw the ball, he will.”

The Bucs still have a chance to win their division but only a victory over the Panthers will get them into the playoffs.

The Panthers lost for the 14th time this season, 26-0 to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.