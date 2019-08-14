Bucs’ Arians pleased with joint practice sessions

Winston and Fitzpatrick reunite at practice.

“Right on schedule” is how Bucs Head Coach, Bruce Arians, referred to where his team is at right now following a couple of joint practice sessions with the Miami Dolphins.

He added the Bucs got so much out of these last couple of days by saying: “Just good quality competition in all different phases where we can set up situations. We don’t get situations in preseason games sometimes. [Miami Head Coach] Brian [Flores] was great about working together, making sure that we were all here to make each other better and put all these situations in for our quarterbacks and our receivers to be in.”

Looking ahead to Friday’s game against the Fins, Arians said he’d like to see a more disciplined team because penalties hurt in Pittsburgh.

He said, “We had 16 penalties [vs. Pittsburgh], 14 accepted last week, and we’ve had some more in these practices. I keep telling them, ‘You get penalties, you’re not making the team.’ I want to see that eliminated, the mental errors, I just want to see them play sharper. I’d like the starters to play probably as much as last week and look as good, hopefully.”

