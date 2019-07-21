Bradenton teen battling Cystic Fibrosis gifted puppy by Children’s Dream Fund

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Tampa Bay area non-profit stepped in this week to help a Bradenton teenager after learning about her battle with a life-threatening disease.

The Children’s Dream Fund is giving 16-year-old Hailey Borden a gift that she could only dream about. Hailey has Cystic fibrosis and has had to endure far more than the average teenager. She has to keep track of doctor appointments, treatments and medications.

But when asked if she could wish for one thing, she doesn’t waste any time letting you know: She would love to have a puppy.

And not just any puppy.

“When we first interviewed her, she had no hesitation to say that she wanted a little Husky puppy for her dream,” said Caitlin Garnett with the Children’s Dream Fund.

On Monday, the nonprofit gave Borden her very own 9-week-old Siberian Husky whom she named Callie. The generous gift was made possible through the Children’s Dream Fund. They make dreams a reality for children in West Central Florida who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening illness.

“Just seeing that puppy and Hailey’s face when we gave her little Callie, you can’t put it into words how amazing it is,” said Garnett.

Cystic fibrosis, or CF as it is known, is an inherited disorder that damages the lungs, digestive system and other organs. One of the primary symptoms of CF is a patient’s inability to effectively breath because of thick mucus that collects in the tubes that move air in and out of the lungs.

After Borden met her new best friend, the pair got to go on a shopping spree at Petsmart, where they splurged on everything from toys and bones to beds and bowls.

“I’m excited for her to grow up with the puppy and just to have something she can play with and love,” said Hailey’s mother, Stacy Borden.

Overall, this experience for Hailey was just what the doctor ordered!

You can learn more about the Children’s Dream Fund on the organization’s official website.