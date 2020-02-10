Bradenton animal rescue will deliver puppy grams to your valentine

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An animal rescue in Bradenton is offering to deliver puppy grams to your valentine.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue is offering puppy grams this Valentine’s day to help support the homeless pets at the rescue.

Each $100 puppy gram includes 20 minutes of puppy cuddles and kisses, flowers donated by Oneco Florist and a special sweet treat for your Valentine.

Puppy gram deliveries will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Nate’s will deliver up to 15 miles of the rescue located at 4951 Lorraine Road.

The puppies include in the puppy gram can’t be kept after the 20-minute period, but each puppy will be available for adoption after Valentine’s day.

For more information, visit nateshonoranimalrescue.org

