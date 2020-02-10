Bradenton animal rescue will deliver puppy grams to your valentine

Mobile

by: Baylor Talcott

Posted: / Updated:

Premium Getty Images for WFLA

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – An animal rescue in Bradenton is offering to deliver puppy grams to your valentine.

Nate’s Honor Animal Rescue is offering puppy grams this Valentine’s day to help support the homeless pets at the rescue.

Each $100 puppy gram includes 20 minutes of puppy cuddles and kisses, flowers donated by Oneco Florist and a special sweet treat for your Valentine.

Puppy gram deliveries will take place between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14. Nate’s will deliver up to 15 miles of the rescue located at 4951 Lorraine Road.

The puppies include in the puppy gram can’t be kept after the 20-minute period, but each puppy will be available for adoption after Valentine’s day.

For more information, visit nateshonoranimalrescue.org

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Child injured in hit-and-run crash in Tampa, deputies say"

Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Selby Gardens submits compromise master plan; community reacts"

Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man accused of threatening to assassinate Trump"

Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brandon man arrested after threatening to assassinate Pres. Trump"

Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gibbs on racing, faith & trying to top 2019 season"

Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dogs attack multiple people in Spring Hill, 1 trauma alert"

49-year-old veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "49-year-old veteran hopes for shot at Tokyo Olympics"

Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crystal River couple stuck on quarantined cruise ship in Japan during coronavirus outbreak"

Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police: Man in critical condition after machete attack in Pinellas Park; suspect at large"

Dance your way to romance with FREE ballroom classes in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance your way to romance with FREE ballroom classes in Tampa Bay"

Monday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Midday Weather Update"

USF Iowa intvw

Thumbnail for the video titled "USF Iowa intvw"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss