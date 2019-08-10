Boys & Girls Club gears up for back to school with new programs

TOWN N COUNTRY, Fla. (WFLA) – As kids get ready to head back to school, it doesn’t mean the summertime fun has to end.

The Boys & Girls Club has 23 locations around Tampa Bay with tons of activities before and after school to keep your kids active.

Some of the programs include mentoring, arts and crafts, STEM and homework help.

Of course, depending on the weather, there is plenty of time for outdoor play to get all of their wiggles out.

The Boys & Girls Clubs are open Monday to Friday before school and after school until 6 p.m.

Most families pay $100 per child for the entire school year.

