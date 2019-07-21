Boat destroyed by fire in Highlands County

WEST SEBRING, Fla. (WFLA) – A boat was completely destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning in Highlands County.
The boat was on a trailer on Howey Road off of Flare Road when it caught fire at about 3 a.m.
Highlands County Fire Rescue unites from the West Sebring Volunteer Fire Department Station 10 and Battalion 1 put the fire out.
The boat was completely destroyed, with approximately at $20,000 loss.
The cause is under investigation by the State Fire Marshals Office.
