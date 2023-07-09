NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WFLA) — A mom gave birth to a big bundle of joy on June 28th at a Tennessee hospital, according to NBC affiliate WSMV.

Katey Taylor said baby Leo was even born a week early via C-section.

“This was a shock for sure,” Taylor said.

Taylor’s first child was born at 9 pounds, 15 ounces. Although she and her husband expected Leo to be a big baby, she told WSMV that they didn’t plan for how large their “little Leo” would be.

“It’s definitely hard because he wants to be held all the time,” Taylor said. “So, working on those muscles right now.”

The average weight of a baby boy at delivery is 7 pounds, 4 ounces. That means Leo is 80% bigger than the average newborn boy.

Nurses at the medical center said despite his size, Leo has normal sugar levels.

Leo’s parents said the baby is already too big for newborn clothes and wears a size two diapers. They left the hospital in a three to six-month outfit.

“I’m trying to take everything with, you know, knowing that it’s just temporary, Taylor said. “So I’m trying to take in every moment.”