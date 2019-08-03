Baskin Robbins unveils plant-based ice cream flavors

Breaking News
TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) – Baskin Robbins is going vegan with two new non-dairy flavors of ice cream.

You will be able to get ‘non-dairy chocolate chip cookie dough’ and ‘non-dairy chocolate extreme’ starting Aug. 1.

Baskin Robbins says the new flavors are made with a blend of coconut oil and almond butter.

The company says its culinary team worked for more than two years to perfect the non-dairy flavors.

Of course, its ices and sorbets are already dairy-free, but the company wanted to nail down a creamy vegan treat.

You can try them out yourself for free as Baskin Robbins will be giving out samples of both non-dairy flavors Sunday afternoon Aug 4.

