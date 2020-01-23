Breaking News
Live coverage: House managers present case for impeaching Trump

At DC summit, Illinois mayors seek road solutions

Mobile

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — The leaders of Illinois cities met with their senators while in Washington for the U.S. Conference of Mayors, and while there was a lot to discuss, one issue rose above the rest.

“Infrastructure, infrastructure, infrastructure,” Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., said. “We need to update everything from our roads to our rails to our airports.”

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and Evanston Mayor Stephen Hagerty said cities all around Illinois desperately need federal dollars to repair deteriorating roads and bridges.

“All of a sudden, it will be front and center when a bridge collapses,” Hagerty said.

The mayors spent nearly an hour Thursday morning with Duckworth and Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. The senators said they listened and are dedicated to finding solutions.

But Durbin also noted little can be done until Republican President Donald Trump is on board.

“President Trump promised an infrastructure bill,” Durbin said. “We’re hoping we have one.”

He said the president should consider raising the federal gas tax to pay for roads, noting it “hasn’t been touched in a long, long time.”

Most mayors said they left the meeting feeling optimistic.

“We have a lot of challenges, but also we have a lot of hope,” Chirico said.

Other issues the mayors brought up included climate change and flooding, as well as new Illinois’ new recreational marijuana law.

Durbin said he is working on decriminalizing marijuana on the federal level so that cannabis business owners in his home state can operate more freely. He said the federal government must conduct studies to debunk lingering unsubstantiated misconceptions about marijuana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm Team 8 Forecast: Warm Friday ahead of a cold front set to cool weekend temps"

After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles

Thumbnail for the video titled "After tragedy, mother spreads message to "move over" for emergency vehicles"

Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mayors focusing on local issues, not impeachment during DC conference"

Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Full interview: Tampa Mayor Jane Castor in Washington for conference"

Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Hill couple face losing electricity over $3,086 'damage' claim"

Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee County man arrested for pointing laser at pilots, deputies say"

Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children & teens should be educated on human trafficking"

Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds remember 5 women gunned down in bank a year after massacre"

Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sebring SunTrust Bank Reflection Park Dedication"

Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seminole man faces video voyeurism and child pornography charges"

Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local law enforcement steps up efforts against human trafficking"

Road Rants: SunPass collections

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Rants: SunPass collections"
More Local News

Latest Videos

More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss