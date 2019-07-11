Armed and dangerous man on the run after deadly Largo shooting, police say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for one suspect after a man was shot and killed in Largo on Sunday.

Largo police responded to a shooting at the Autumn Chase apartments at about 10 p.m. and found a 22-year-old man deceased. He was not identified.

Investigators learned three people fled the scene after the shooting. They believe the suspects lured the victim to the area to buy marijuana and robbed him.

Police said two of the three suspects, 19-year-old Gavin Griffin and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested and both confessed to the crime. They’re still looking for 21-year-old Ryan Elliot, who sometimes uses the alias Hundo Rich.

Elliot is considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information about his whereabouts are being asked to call Largo police at 727-587-6730.

