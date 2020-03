TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Armature Works in Tampa will temporarily close amid the coronavirus pandemic, it was announced Monday.

Armature Works said in a press release that it will temporarily close, along with surrounding areas.

All 20 food, drink and retail concepts will close at 10 p.m. Monday and remain closed until further notice. All delivery and take out options will be suspended as well, in addition to the suspension of private and public events.