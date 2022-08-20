Rain and storms will end before midnight giving way to a mostly clear sky. Lows Sunday morning will drop into the upper 70s across the Bay Area. Showers and storms form mid afternoon much like Saturday with the best chance of rain along the coast in the late afternoon and evening. Highs will rise into the mid 90s with feels like temperatures between 105 and 110 when you factor in the high humidity.

Afternoon and evening storms continue through Thursday with slightly more rain coverage once we progress into the middle of the work week. An onshore pattern develops Friday into next weekend with plenty of moisture in place so expect morning and afternoon rain and storms likely.

Highs all week long will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s.