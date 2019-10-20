Alcohol plays major factor in wrong-way crashes, studies show

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla (WFLA) – The scenarios aren’t unfamiliar around the Tampa Bay area. Three drivers, counties apart, driving in the wrong direction along busy Tampa Bay area roads.

A man is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash in Riverview late Thursday night, authorities said.

A 39-year-old Lutz woman died last weekend after police say she drove the wrong way on Interstate 275 and crashed head-on into another car.

That same morning, a 19-year-old Safety Harbor man caused a wrong-way crash in Clearwater, according to the police department.

The difference? Police say Conner Hall admitted to drinking three-fourths of a bottle of liquor before causing the crash along the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, 69 percent of fatal wrong-way collisions involve alcohol.

The Florida Department of Safety and Motor Vehicles released a study in 2015 on wrong-way crashes between Feb. 2012 and Jan. 2015. The study came after 12 people were killed within a span of only seven months.

Alcohol factors into wrong-way collisions

Take a look at the role alcohol plays in wrong-way crashes.

The study found that Hillsborough County had the fourth-highest number of wrong-way crashes in the state. Pinellas County had the sixth most wrong-way crashes.

Florida had a total of 1,490 wrong-way crashes and 96 fatalities in 2015.

Tampa Bay had at least eight deaths resulting from wrong-way crashes in 2016, and two more in 2017.

While Florida Highway Patrol reports that wrong-way crashes are relatively rare, Tampa Bay leads the state in DUI arrests.