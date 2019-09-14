After iconic turtle sculpture stolen, Tampa community helps track down suspect

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – If you’ve traveled along West Swan Avenue towards Trader Joe’s in Tampa, then you have probably seen a large, multicolored, fiberglass turtle.

The sculpture was purchased back in 2001 by Bob and Lisa Weiss and has been proudly displayed in front of their home, until earlier this week.

“My husband and I were so upset, we love her,” said Lisa Weiss.

The Weiss’ claim their turtle, NanaBoozHoo, that has become a neighborhood landmark, was stolen.

“People had watched this woman and another person take this turtle, this huge turtle and didn’t say anything,” said Weiss.

According to Weiss, a woman with a van pulled up to her home, rang her doorbell and when no one answered, she loaded the cumbersome creature into her truck and drove off.

The Weiss’ doorbell camera recorded the woman on their property.

“We had a description of her and had a description of the van. We posted it on Nextdoor,” said Weiss.

The post on Nextdoor about their kidnapped turtle caught the attention of their determined neighbors. It wasn’t long before someone called the couple, saying they sighted NanaBoozHoo.

“He called yesterday afternoon to say I saw what appears to be your turtle statue, in front of this house with a sheet over it,” said Weiss.

Ultimately, that call led the husband and wife duo to the location of sculpture and the suspect.

The Weiss’ called the police but decided not to press charges, under one condition, that their turtle be returned.

“She offered to bring it back. So last night around 7 o’clock, NanaBoozHoo made her way back to the driveway,” said Weiss.

Now, Lisa Weiss is thanking her fast-thinking community.

“We are definitely going to leave her out front. She is a part of the community. So as long as we are here, we want her to be here,” said Weiss.