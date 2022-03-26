Saturday starts out chilly with temperatures in the 40s in northern communities and 50s and 60s elsewhere. There will be lots of sunshine throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity will be low, but it will be breezy at times.

Sunday starts out similar with lows in the upper 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sunshine continues into the work week with a warming trend about to take place. Highs will be in the 80s all week long with rain chances low through Wednesday.

A front gets close Thursday into next weekend so rain chances and humidity will increase by the end of next week.