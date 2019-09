NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH) — An 87-year-old woman is missing after telling her family she was going to a relative’s home to escape Hurricane Dorian.

The New Smyrna Beach police said Mary Wilson left her home around on Lagoon Court around 1 p.m.

According to officials, Wilson told a family member she was going to a relative’s home in Leesburg to escape Hurricane Dorian but never arrived.

Wilson was driving a silver 2016 Cadillac SRX with Florida plate number HKLN20.

