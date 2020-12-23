8 cold-stunned sea turtles arrive to Clearwater Marine Aquarium

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Eight cold-stunned sea turtles arrived to Clearwater Marine Aquarium for rehabilitation on Tuesday.

The aquarium received six juvenile Kemp’s Ridley and two juvenile loggerhead sea turtles from the New England Aquarium and the National Marine Life Center.

The new arrivals are among 35 turtles that were transferred to rehabilitation centers in Florida for care.

“This is the second set of cold stunned turtles we’ve received since November. Thankfully, most of the original group were healthy enough to be released, making room for these eight,” said Dr. Shelly Marquardt

“Upon arrival we will check their bloodwork and do a general exam to get an idea of their overall health. Once we complete their initial assessment, we will let them get some rest and acclimate after a busy day.”

Sea turtles can become cold-stunned when water temperatures fall before 50 degrees. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, this can be fatal in turtles, because they can become lethargic, making them more susceptible to boat strikes and predators, become sick, or even die as their bodies shut down.

Visitors can see the sea turtle patients in CMA’s sea turtle rehab center.