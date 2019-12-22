7-year-old Odessa boy gets ‘best Christmas gift’ with ride in garbage truck

ODESSA, Fla. (WFLA) – Two trash collectors made an Odessa second grader’s day on Friday when he was allowed to ride along with them on a short route.

Logan Heer, 7, has been obsessed with garbage trucks since he was little.

“Side loaders…sometimes rear loaders…Except, when I was in preschool, they mostly used the front loader,” he explained.

“He only plays with garbage trucks. The only Legos he plays with, he has a lot, the only he plays with is his garbage truck Legos,” said his dad, James.

In the five years the family has lived in Florida, they’ve made great friends with Darius and Balthazar, the driver and helper who collect their trash.

“Every Friday, his favorites that he’s with right now, Darius and Balthazar – he comes running out here to meet them, gives them waters, sometimes Doritos and he’s just so happy to see them, shakes hands, chit-chats for as long as they can. And they’re always so kind and nice,” Logan’s mom Julia explained.

She said Fridays, when he gets to see the crew, are a big deal for her son.

“If we are rushed to get to school, we have to like follow the trucks and try to get a wave out of them. And if that doesn’t happen, sometimes he will ask if he can stay home, wait for them. So it’s an important day for our family. He loves the yard waste crew,” she said.

Logan couldn’t believe he would be getting the opportunity when his parents surprised him a few weeks ago.

“I was like…I’m not really. Are you serious?” he said.

The 7-year-old was happy because he doesn’t get to see his hard-working friends often.

“’Cause I never really get to see them a lot, because the school starts at like 7:45.”

It wasn’t just a special day for Logan. James and Julia were thrilled as well.

­“Oh, it’s just pretty magical. Like, he has the light in his eyes. So whatever it is, and he puts his iPad down and he does something outside and does this, we’re like ‘great! Yes! Absolutely!’” Julia laughed.

The folks from Republic Services also came bearing gifts, something James was exceptionally happy about.

“He’s been asking Santa Claus for a specific garbage truck. I can’t find it online! But guess what, they brought it today. This really nice Republic Service garbage truck toy. So I’m off the hook!” he said.