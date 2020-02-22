62-year-old sets Guinness World Record for longest plank after training in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 62-year old man from Illinois has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest planking session after holding the position for 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.  

8 On Your Side told you about George Hood earlier this month when he was in Tampa doing pre-production work ahead of upcoming fitness video. 

The ultra-endurance athlete surpassed the previous Guinness World Record of 8 hours and 1 minute set by Mao Weidong in China in 2016. 

“That’s what the world knows me (for) now, currently for the plank pose,” said Hood. 

In addition to plank training, Hood – a former U.S. Marine and NCIS/DEA Supervisory Special Agent – does 2,000 situps and 700 pushups a day. Hood completed a four-month training regimen, which included a series of “long planks” in preparation to break the planking record.

“Once you start a routine, the objective is to finish it. I am all about setting goals, keeping score, breaking records. Because, quite frankly, anything else is just exercise.” 

And Hood’s mission is not all about being physically fit. The 62-year-old attempted the plank record at 515 Fitness Inc.  

“The owner of that facility has a patent pending for a process that is combining fitness with counseling. It is fairly dynamic,” said Hood.  

All proceeds from Hood’s record-breaking attempt went toward Braidwood Area Healthy Community Coalition. Both 515 Fitness Inc. and the coalition are Indiana-based organizations that focus on mental health.

