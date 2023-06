PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered man.

Robert Jamara, 60, was last seen Tuesday around 4 p.m. in the area of Middlebury Road in New Port Richey. He is believed to be wearing tan boots.

Jamara is described as being 6-foot-1 inches tall, 210 pounds with grey hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the non-emergency line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or visit PascoSheriff.com/tips.