6 additional fishing days for red snapper begin

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Fish and Wildlife have added six additional recreational days to fish for red snapper.

The American red snapper is a beautiful fish, they are fun to catch and delicious to eat! Normally, fishermen get just a couple of days per year in the Gulf to catch and keep them. This year, those days were June 11 and 12.

The six additional days begin this weekend and continue through the next two weekends: Oct. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26 and 27.

FWC reported these additional days are possible due to the Gulf Reef Fish Survey. The survey was designed to provide more robust data on the red snapper and other important reef fish. Private anglers are required to participate to help track population numbers and prevent over-fishing of certain species.

The survey provided enough data to show population numbers this year were high enough to allow for the extra fishing days.

This applies to Gulf state and federal waters. Red snapper in the Gulf of Mexico must be at least 16 inches long to the tail, un-pinched. The bag limit is two per person which includes the 10 per person snapper aggregate limit.

More information on the fish rules can be found on the FWC app, Fish | Hunt Fl in the iPhone App Store or Android Google Play store.

When fishing for red snapper, it is helpful to use live bait, a long leader, be in deeper water and use 50-80 lb test line. Circle hooks are required by law to catch them.

There’ll be about 11.5 hours of daylight Saturday and Sunday. Sunrise will be right around 7:30 a.m. with sunset occurring right about 7 p.m.

Seas will be about 2 feet with winds coming out of the northeast at 10 knots. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will warm into the upper 80s in the afternoons. Rain chances are very low, near-zero, with dry air in place.

Get out there, be safe and have a great time!