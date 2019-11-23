42K lbs. of food donated to Metropolitan Ministries for Thanksgiving

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – About 42,000 pounds of food was donated to Metropolitan Ministries for Thanksgiving.

“This year we are seeing a lull in donations. A couple of reasons could be we are in new location here off Rome Avenue with our holiday tent. The other one is the fact that Thanksgiving is the last week of November this year,” said the nonprofit’s President and CEO, Tim Marks.

The nonprofit said they didn’t have enough food to assist the 13,000 families that will need them this thanksgiving. Now just two days after that story, a truck delivered over 42,000 pounds of food.

The delivery to Metropolitan Ministries was from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints under the direction of Mayor Jane Castor.

“I received a call from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Saying they had 44 thousand pounds of food that they wanted to donate to Tampa and if I had any idea on where it should be donated. There is no other choice than Metropolitan Ministries,” said mayor Castor.

“I think it’s a apart of being a good Christian if anything else, it’s just a part of who just who we are and giving back to the community,” said Tampa Stake President, Patrick Thornton.

“we expect to need to collect about 260,000 pounds of food, so this is like 1/6 of the way there but this is really ctitical.”

Friday’s special delivery will greatly help the Tampa Bay community, but another 260,000 pounds of food for Thanksgiving and another 360,000 pounds of food for Christmas is still needed.

According to Metropolitan Ministries, they alleviate suffering for 18,000 families in Hillsborough County, 5,000 in Pinellas County, and 7,000 in Pasco County.

If you would like to make a donation, drop-off hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and starting Nov. 21, until 6:30 p.m.

Donations can be made at Metropolitan Ministries Tampa location at 2609 N. Rome Ave., Tampa, FL 33607 or their main location in Pasco: 3214 US Highway 19 North Holiday, FL 34691