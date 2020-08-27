LIVE NOW /
6 deaths in Louisiana tied to Hurricane Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) – Louisiana officials now know of 6 deaths tied to Hurricane Laura.

The fatalities included a 24-year-old male that died of carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator inside his residence, Mike Steele, communications director for the Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said.

A man, whose age is unknown, died of drowning while aboard a sinking ship.

Earlier Thursday, a 14-year-old girl died when a tree crashed onto her family’s mobile home near Leesville, the Vernon Parish Sherriff’s Office said.

Laura blasted through the Louisiana coast and made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane early Thursday, wreaking damage on the industrial, casino city of Lake Charles.

The storm has left more than 875,000 people without power.

