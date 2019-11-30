3 kids hailed ‘heroes’ after finding gun in St. Pete creek, reporting it to police

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Three St. Petersburg kids are being called heroes after they found a gun and told police.

Five-year-old Harry, 7-year-old Abby and 8-year-old Adelaide were cleaning up Forest Bluff Park earlier this month when their playtime took a serious turn.

“I was the first one to spot the gun,” said Harry.

Adelaide tells 8 On Your Side that, at first, she thought she spotted an aluminum can in the water. But after taking a closer look, the group of friends realized they had made a dangerous discovery.

The children immediately ran home to tell an adult about the weapon in the water.

“I ran to my grandma’s house and I told her and she called my dad and my dad called the police,” said Abby.

St. Petersburg police eventually arrived and retrieved the gun. It was later determined to be a BB gun.

Adelaide’s father tells 8 On Your Side he is proud of the fast-thinking children and wants to remind parents that it’s never too early to talk to your children about gun safety.

“We talked to them about gun safety but we don’t have guns in the homes so we wouldn’t expect it to be something on their minds all the time,” Paul Bixler said. “But I guess as soon as they understand it, it’s important. We are just really proud with the way they all handled it.”