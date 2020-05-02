2020 Hurricane Prep Week starts Sunday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Every year the National Hurricane Center dedicates seven days to seven different topics related to prepping for the upcoming hurricane season. This gives people a place to start when trying to get themselves, their family and their home ready if a hurricane threatens.

Remember it only takes one storm to wreak havoc on your house and family. Starting Sunday May 3, a topic will be presented for you to think about. Each day thereafter, for seven days, a new topic will be introduced. By the end you should be prepared and know what to do when a hurricane is threatening your house and family.

May 3rd: Determining Your Risk

May 4th: Develop An Evacuation Plan

May 5th: Assemble Disaster Supply Kit

May 6th: Get An Insurance Check Up

May 7th: Strengthen Your Home

May 8th: Help Your Neighbor

May 9th: Complete A Written Plan