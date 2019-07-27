2 Tampa Bay companies rank among Fortune’s Global 500

A vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla., Sunday, May 19, 2013. The highest Powerball jackpot worth an estimated $590.5 million was sold recently at this Publix supermarket. (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz)

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) – Two of Tampa Bay’s most well-known companies are making waves once again on the Fortune Global 500 list.

The list ranks companies by total revenue for their respective fiscal years ended on or before March 31. Unlike the Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500 ranks the largest 500 corporations worldwide, whereas the Fortune 500 is exclusive to U.S. corporations.

Lakeland-based grocery chain Publix Super Markets increased its revenue by 4.5 percent from 2018, earning $36.4 billion with the help of its 202,000 employees.

Landing at 342nd on the list, Publix has 1,215 locations across the southeast.

Technology distributor, Tech Data, ranked 330th on the list with $38 billion in revenue. In the last fiscal year, the publicly-traded company saw a revenue increase of 1.3 percent over last year and had 14,000 employees.

Both companies dropped in the ranking from 2018.

Along with annual revenue, the ranking also takes into account each company’s average number of employees and profits

In total, the world’s 500 largest companies generated $32.7 trillion in revenue and $2.15 trillion in profits in the last fiscal year. This year’s Fortune Global 500 companies employ 69.3 million people worldwide, coming from 34 countries.