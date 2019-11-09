2 puppies found covered in motor oil in Zephyrhills Dumpster, 1 with BB gun wound

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (WFLA) – Two 6-month-old puppies are lucky to be alive after being found in a dumpster and covered in motor oil.

According to the Humane Society of Tampa Bay, one of the animals also had a BB gun pellet lodged into the side of its jaw.

“One of the hardest things working for an animal shelter is seeing the horrible cases that come in each day. Animals being dumped in garbage cans, dumped on highways or random fields. It makes us question humanity – how people could do this to poor innocent animals, ” said Maria Matlack with the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The terrier mix puppies, named Zena and Zoey, were discovered by a good Samaritan in Zephyrhills. According to the Humane Society, the woman who rescued the animals was taking out the trash at her workplace when she heard crying noises and searched the dumpster.

“It doesn’t seem like they came from a good situation.”

Both puppies are now ready for adoption.

“We have plenty of good animals that are ready for good homes. Our animals come spayed and neutered, microchipped and vaccinated. Adoption fees for these dogs would cost $99,” said Matlack.

For more information on Zena and Zoey, visit the Humane Society of Tampa Bay’s website.