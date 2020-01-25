2 dogs adopted after Bradenton brewery features them on beer cans

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton brewery is shining light on some dogs in need of their forever homes one beer can at a time.

Motorworks Brewing has partnered with Shelter Manatee to release beer cans that feature rescue dogs that are ready to be adopted.

“We are excited to release an exclusive ADOPTABLE DOG Cruiser Kölsch 4-PACK,” the brewery wrote on Facebook. “Proceeds go to Shelter Manatee to help build the new shelter for our less fortunate four-legged friends.”

The cans are available for purchase in a 4-pack or a case on Motorworks’ website.

Director of Sales and Marketing Barry Elwonger explained how the idea came to be.

He said the brewery does a monthly “Yappy Hour” extravaganza every third Sunday, teaming with the Animal Network to raise funds for local animal charities.

“And this month’s happened to be with Shelter Manatee. And we were all three of us talking and just kind of said ‘hey how can we raise awareness and the most funds’ for the shelter that’s trying to build their new space,” Elwonger explained.

“Came up with the concept, went and shot some assets of the dogs and our in house graphic artist put together some cans and we really turned the project around pretty quickly.”

Two of the dogs featured on the cans have already been adopted.

Elwonger says “Candy” and “Day Day” are still looking for their forever homes.

Motorworks Brewing sold 150 of the 4-packs on Sunday, but Elwonger told 8 On Your Side they brewed quite a bit of beer to sell. All profits go right back to Shelter Manatee.

The particular beer has even won awards for the brewery.

“In fact, the beer that is in the dog adoption can has won three different gold medals in completions as well as a slew of other awards. So this beer is great liquid it’s a great cause and we just love sharing it with the public,” he said.

Motorworks Brewing itself is dog-friendly.

“We are huge animal lovers here. Huge dog people. We have this massive 14,000 square foot beer garden, it’s the largest beer garden in the state. And it’s always dog-friendly out in the beer garden, we love to share this,” Elwonger said.

“Bring your best friend, four legs or two, come and enjoy a beer and have a great time with us.”

For more information on Motorworks Brewing, click here.

For information on dogs at the shelter, click here.

