18 years later: How 9/11 is taught in Hillsborough County schools

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a day most American’s remember: Sept. 11, 2001.

“I just remember being confused. Not understanding why someone would do this. Why…you have all these innocent people?” Anna Short said.

Short, who is from Long Island, was in her ninth-grade biology class when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.

“That kind of became the fear throughout the day because the kids whose parents worked in the city, you couldn’t get ahold of them,” said Short.

Short is now turning that horrific memory into a lesson plan to teach her Franklin Boys Preparatory Academy Middle School students about that day in American history.

“They want to know where you were, what happened, how did you feel. The fact that I was a year older than them right now kind of blows their mind. Because they are thinking I could be sitting in class and my whole life could change,” said Short.

Short is also teaching her students about the people who became heroes on 9/11, like Welles Crowther.

“Yes, we had four planes hijacked and yes, there was all of these scary events taking place. But we also had people who were stepping up. We want to focus them on people who are making a difference in a powerful way,” said Short.

According to Hillsborough County Public Schools, they provide their elementary school educators with lessons and resources on Sept. 11, or Patriot Day.

Additionally, the district’s high schools cover Sept. 11 as part of the Next Generation Sunshine State Standard for U.S. History. The standard analyzes the effects of foreign and domestic terrorism on the American people.