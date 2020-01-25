16 new fair foods to look forward to at the 2020 Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair is less than a month away and the lineup of new, interesting, delicious food has been released.

The fair will take place from Feb. 6-17 at the state fairgrounds, located at 4800 US-301 in Tampa.

Here’s a look at what’s new on the menu this year!

SAVORY:

(Florida State Fair)

Cheeseburger on a stick

Fair goers can scoop up this new item from DeAnna’s Diner. It’s a grilled Angus beef patty, dipped in the diner’s “secret batter,” deep-fried and drizzled with cheddar cheese sauce.

(Florida State Fair)

Steak ‘n’ Eggs Sundae

This is another new delicacy from DeAnna’s. This dish features fresh-cut fries, warm cheese, sour cream, bacon, cheesy grits, a fried egg, and sirloin steak.

(Florida State Fair)

Cheesy Tater Corn Dog

Best Around has created a cheese-filled hot dog on a stick, dipped in potato and corn dog batter, coated in Panko and deep-fried.

(Florida State Fair)

Cajun Chili Cheese Fries

Deann’s Steak Sundaes has a third new menu item this year in its Cajun chili cheese fries. The fair says this dish features fresh cut Cajun fries with hot sauce, cheese, grilled onions, beef chili con carne, jalapeno slices and Parmesan cheese.

(Florida State Fair)

Hawaiian Jerk Chicken Pizza

Angela’s Pizza is offering a white garlic-based pizza, topped with jerk chicken, pineapple, ham and mozzarella cheese. It’s available whole or by the slice.

(Florida State Fair)

Peanut Butter Ramen Burger

Carousel Foodscreated this 1/4 pound burger topped with bacon, chow mein cabbage slaw and tossed in peanut butter Asian vinegarette.

(Florida State Fair)

Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Bites

Out of this World Funnel Cakes has this take on the fair classic. The funnel cake is topped with four cheese and chives and comes with sriracha aioli dip.

(Florida State Fair)

The Trio

Ole Canoe Slider Company will sell these jumbo sliders with a choice of beef and cheese, ground pork, grilled fish, grilled chicken, ham and cheese or Ribeye steak.

SWEET:

Florida State Fair

Deep Fried Strawberry Lemonade Shortcake Sundae

DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes is offering a sweet take on their sundaes. This one features warm cinnamon sugar donut pieces, drizzled with lemonade frosting, fresh strawberry slices and homemade whipped cream.

(Florida State Fair)

The Orie

Best Around is offering an Oreo funnel cake with sweet cream filling sandwiched between two chocolate funnel cake batter cookies.

(Florida State Fair)

Sweet Heat

Coolicious Treats is offering this interesting dessert item! It’s jalapeno and chocolate-flavored ice cream.

(Florida State Fair)

Pina Colada Candy Apple

The Apple Cart has a new apple for the 2020 fair. It’s coated in hard, crunchy pina colada-flavored candy. It comes with or without coconut.

(Florida State Fair)

The S’mores Doughnut

New from Peachey’s Baking Co. is this Amish doughnut filled with marshmallow creme. It’s topped with melted dutch chocolate drizzle and a torched marshmallow.

(Florida State Fair)

S’mores on a Stick

Pence’s Caramel Corn is selling what the fair describes as “a larger than life marshmallow” dippedin melted chocolate and rolled in graham cracker pieces.

(Florida State Fair)

S’mores Funnel Cake

Paulette’s Food Service is baking up a funnel cake topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate sauce and crushed graham crackers.

(Florida State Fair)

Candy Corn

Pence’s Caramel Corn is popping up popcorn with multi-color coatings in banana, bubble gum, raspberry and apple flavors.