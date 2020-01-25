16 new fair foods to look forward to at the 2020 Florida State Fair
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida State Fair is less than a month away and the lineup of new, interesting, delicious food has been released.
The fair will take place from Feb. 6-17 at the state fairgrounds, located at 4800 US-301 in Tampa.
Here’s a look at what’s new on the menu this year!
SAVORY:
Cheeseburger on a stick
Fair goers can scoop up this new item from DeAnna’s Diner. It’s a grilled Angus beef patty, dipped in the diner’s “secret batter,” deep-fried and drizzled with cheddar cheese sauce.
Steak ‘n’ Eggs Sundae
This is another new delicacy from DeAnna’s. This dish features fresh-cut fries, warm cheese, sour cream, bacon, cheesy grits, a fried egg, and sirloin steak.
Cheesy Tater Corn Dog
Best Around has created a cheese-filled hot dog on a stick, dipped in potato and corn dog batter, coated in Panko and deep-fried.
Cajun Chili Cheese Fries
Deann’s Steak Sundaes has a third new menu item this year in its Cajun chili cheese fries. The fair says this dish features fresh cut Cajun fries with hot sauce, cheese, grilled onions, beef chili con carne, jalapeno slices and Parmesan cheese.
Hawaiian Jerk Chicken Pizza
Angela’s Pizza is offering a white garlic-based pizza, topped with jerk chicken, pineapple, ham and mozzarella cheese. It’s available whole or by the slice.
Peanut Butter Ramen Burger
Carousel Foodscreated this 1/4 pound burger topped with bacon, chow mein cabbage slaw and tossed in peanut butter Asian vinegarette.
Cheesy Sriracha Funnel Bites
Out of this World Funnel Cakes has this take on the fair classic. The funnel cake is topped with four cheese and chives and comes with sriracha aioli dip.
The Trio
Ole Canoe Slider Company will sell these jumbo sliders with a choice of beef and cheese, ground pork, grilled fish, grilled chicken, ham and cheese or Ribeye steak.
SWEET:
Deep Fried Strawberry Lemonade Shortcake Sundae
DeAnna’s Steak Sundaes is offering a sweet take on their sundaes. This one features warm cinnamon sugar donut pieces, drizzled with lemonade frosting, fresh strawberry slices and homemade whipped cream.
The Orie
Best Around is offering an Oreo funnel cake with sweet cream filling sandwiched between two chocolate funnel cake batter cookies.
Sweet Heat
Coolicious Treats is offering this interesting dessert item! It’s jalapeno and chocolate-flavored ice cream.
Pina Colada Candy Apple
The Apple Cart has a new apple for the 2020 fair. It’s coated in hard, crunchy pina colada-flavored candy. It comes with or without coconut.
The S’mores Doughnut
New from Peachey’s Baking Co. is this Amish doughnut filled with marshmallow creme. It’s topped with melted dutch chocolate drizzle and a torched marshmallow.
S’mores on a Stick
Pence’s Caramel Corn is selling what the fair describes as “a larger than life marshmallow” dippedin melted chocolate and rolled in graham cracker pieces.
S’mores Funnel Cake
Paulette’s Food Service is baking up a funnel cake topped with mini marshmallows, chocolate sauce and crushed graham crackers.
Candy Corn
Pence’s Caramel Corn is popping up popcorn with multi-color coatings in banana, bubble gum, raspberry and apple flavors.