$10,000 reward offered in unsolved murder of girl found dead in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County have announced new reward money to help solve the murder of a teenage girl who died 13 years ago.

The $10,000 reward is for information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of Amber Woods, 15, who was shot and killed after she disappeared from Hardee County.

Woods’ body was found about near the side of State Road 62, about three miles west of the Hardee County line.

She was last seen alive at her home in Hardee County. Investigators suspect she left the residence on her own because no evidence suggests she was forcibly taken.

Investigators have conducted dozens of interviews, but none have led to an arrest and the motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Those with information are encouraged to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 747-3011 Ext. 2551 or Crime Stoppers toll free at 866-634-TIPS. You can also e-mail Crime Stoppers at crimestoppers@co.manatee.fl.us.