LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — One person is dead after two vehicles crashed early Saturday afternoon in Lakeland, according to deputies.

James Flemming, a 62-year-old Plant City man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred on Galloway Road North between West 10th Street and Sutton Road.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a silver 2012 Kia Optima, driven by 34-year-old Javaris Simmon of Mulberry was traveling east on Galloway Road North. At the same time, Flemming was traveling south to westbound.

As Flemming entered the westbound lanes, his truck slid into the eastbound lane where he lost control of the vehicle. Simmons tried to avoid the collision but struck Flemming’s truck on the front passenger side.

Simmons and the two passengers in his car were transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for their non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.