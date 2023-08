HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a homicide that left one person dead and another hospitalized in Plant City.

The sheriff’s department said there was an alleged shooting at a party.

The person hospitalized has non-life-threatening injuries.

