US Army Reserve soldier killed in Syria

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – A US Army Reserve soldier has died in Syria, the US Department of Defense announced Saturday.

Army Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, from Wilmington, North Carolina, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, according to a release by the department.

Moore died “during a vehicle rollover accident while conducting route clearance operations.” The incident is now under investigation.

He enlisted in the Army in May 2017 as a combat engineer and was assigned to 346th Engineer Company, 363d Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, in Knightdale, North Carolina.

This was Moore’s first deployment.

“The 363rd Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened at the loss of Spec. Antonio Moore,” said Lt. Col. Ian Doiron, 363rd Engineer Battalion commander. “Antonio was one of the best in our formation. He will be missed by all who served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice.”

Moore is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister.

