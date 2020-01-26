US Army Reserve soldier killed in Syria

Military

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Department of Defense

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – A US Army Reserve soldier has died in Syria, the US Department of Defense announced Saturday.

Army Spc. Antonio I. Moore, 22, from Wilmington, North Carolina, died Friday in Deir ez Zor Province, Syria, according to a release by the department.

Moore died “during a vehicle rollover accident while conducting route clearance operations.” The incident is now under investigation.

He enlisted in the Army in May 2017 as a combat engineer and was assigned to 346th Engineer Company, 363d Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, in Knightdale, North Carolina.

This was Moore’s first deployment.

“The 363rd Engineer Battalion is deeply saddened at the loss of Spec. Antonio Moore,” said Lt. Col. Ian Doiron, 363rd Engineer Battalion commander. “Antonio was one of the best in our formation. He will be missed by all who served with him. We will now focus on supporting his family and honoring his legacy and sacrifice.”

Moore is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and one sister.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Family float

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family float"

Gaspy vendor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gaspy vendor"

Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida administrator selected to lead Providence schools"

Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Children's book author pens new book about Gasparilla"

Gasparilla Safety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Safety"

Web Extra

Thumbnail for the video titled "Web Extra"

Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla pirates invade local hospitals"

Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pirate ship themed cruise set to make maiden voyage on Gasparilla"

Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Storm team 8 Forecast: Cooler and drier today with a lot of sunshine"

Leigh Spann interviews 2020 Grand marshal Gasparilla Pirate Fest WWE superstar ‘Batista’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leigh Spann interviews 2020 Grand marshal Gasparilla Pirate Fest WWE superstar ‘Batista’"

Leigh Spann interviews Mayor Castor during parade of pirates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leigh Spann interviews Mayor Castor during parade of pirates"

WFLA's Amanda Holly and Daisy Ruth take part in 2020 Gasparilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA's Amanda Holly and Daisy Ruth take part in 2020 Gasparilla"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss