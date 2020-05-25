US Air Force removes pilot height restrictions paving way for more women

(CNN) — Did you know there were height restrictions to become a pilot in the Air Force?

The restrictions were no shorter than 5 feet 4 inches and no taller than 6 feet 5 inches.

The Air Force removing that minimum height requirement is a big win for women — especially the ones in their 20s who are just under 5 feet 4 inches.

Before now, anyone who didn’t meet the height requirement had to submit a waiver. The Air Force said most height waivers were approved, but there’s no way to tell how many women would have applied if they didn’t know about the waiver.

Instead of looking at height as a standard, the Air Force says they’ll focus on more scientific methods now — which includes everything from weight to the length of someone’s arms and legs.

LATEST STORIES: