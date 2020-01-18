United States Space Force reveals official uniforms

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The newest branch of the military has unveiled its new uniforms.

The United States Space Force uniforms feature the same camouflage look as the other branches. The USSF says it’s saving costs by sticking with the traditional camo look.

Earlier in the week, the Space Force chief, General John Raymond, was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.

In December, congress passed a news pending bill that funds the Space Force and President Donald Trump officially signed off on the new branch.

