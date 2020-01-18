United States Space Force reveals official uniforms

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — The newest branch of the military has unveiled its new uniforms.

The United States Space Force uniforms feature the same camouflage look as the other branches. The USSF says it’s saving costs by sticking with the traditional camo look.

Earlier in the week, the Space Force chief, General John Raymond, was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence.

In December, congress passed a news pending bill that funds the Space Force and President Donald Trump officially signed off on the new branch.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss