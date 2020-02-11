Trump, Pence honor 2 fallen servicemen killed in Afghanistan

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. (CNN) — President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence honored the remains of two fallen heroes killed last week in Afghanistan.

Trump and Pence took part in a dignified transfer ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware late Monday night.

The two US leaders saluted as flag-draped caskets were carried off of an aircraft and put into an awaiting vehicle.

In those caskets carried the remains of Sergeants First Class Antonio Rodriguez and Javier Gutierrez.

The two servicement were killed after a person reportedly opened fire on the US Afghan forces Saturday.

Six other service members were wounded in the attack.

