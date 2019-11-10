The Marine Corps celebrates 244th birthday

TAMPA (CNN) — November 10, the day before Veterans Day, marks another special day for service members.

Sunday honors the establishment of the US Marine Corps.

The military branch started way back in 1775 as part of the US Navy, leading up to the American Revolution.

The recruiting headquarters was in the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, considered the birthplace of the Marines.

Today, Marine Corps members are proud to say they’re the first in and last out during military conflict.

