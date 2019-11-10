The Marine Corps celebrates 244th birthday

TAMPA (CNN) — November 10, the day before Veterans Day, marks another special day for service members.
Sunday honors the establishment of the US Marine Corps.
The military branch started way back in 1775 as part of the US Navy, leading up to the American Revolution.
The recruiting headquarters was in the Tun Tavern in Philadelphia, considered the birthplace of the Marines.
Today, Marine Corps members are proud to say they’re the first in and last out during military conflict.
LATEST STORIES:
- Nestlé’s battle for Florida’s springs heating up as water flow reaches historic lows
- 72-year-old man dies in hospital following New Port Richey crash
- Great white sharks are moving to Florida for the winter
- Tampa Bay colleges have reputation for party culture, Eckerd College now facing lawsuit
- Marines have emotional reunion finally finding each other after 24 years