St. Pete native retires from Navy after 36 years of service

VIRGINIA BEACH (WFLA) — A St. Petersburg native celebrated the end of a 36-year career with the Navy during a retirement ceremony last week.

Rear Adm. Brian Brakke graduated from Florida State University where he enrolled in the Navy Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) program. He spent most of his Navy career as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer, one of the Navy’s most elite communities.

Brakke celebrated the end of his “illustrious” career at the Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia.

“Thank you all, your hard work and dedication ensured we carried out our mission. You understood no-one is bigger than the badge they wear.” Brakke said at the ceremony. “It’s not about who is on the team; it’s about the team itself and every day when you take your uniform off; you leave it in a better place than when you put it on.”

