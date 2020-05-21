Soldier dies from non-combat-related incident in Afghanistan

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Department of Defense has announced the death of a soldier who was supporting Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

According to the DOD, 25-year-old 1st Lt. Trevarius Ravon Bowman from Spartanburg, South Carolina, died May 19 in Bagram Air Force Base, Afghanistan. He died from a non-combat-related incident.

“It is with heavy hearts and deepest condolences that we announce the passing of 1LT Trevarius Bowman. This is never an outcome we as Soldiers, leaders, and Family members wish to experience,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina. “Please keep the service members in his unit in your thoughts and prayers, as well as his Family as they work through this difficult time.”

The incident is now under investigation.

The DOD said Bowman was assigned to Company B, 198th Signal Battalion, 261st Signal Brigade, Newberry, South Carolina.

Some of his awards include:

National Defense Service Medal

Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal

Army Service Ribbon

Army Achievement Medal

Army Commendation Medal

Afghanistan Campaign Medal

LATEST NEWS FROM WFLA.COM: