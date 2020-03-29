National Vietnam War Veterans Day: How you can participate in virtual events to honor those who served.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – March 29th is National Vietnam War Veterans Day, a national holiday meant to recognize those in the Vietnam War.

Organizers canceled or postponed many events to slow the spread of COVID-19 through social distancing, but veterans are encouraged to stay connected and participate in virtual events. A list of events can be found on the VA website.

Who does the Vietnam War Commemoration Honor?

U.S. Armed Forces personnel with active duty service between November 1st, 1955 to May 15th, 1975, regardless of the location of service which includes:

  • Nine million Americans serving during that time
  • 6.4 million Americans living today
  • 2.7 million U.S. service members who served in Vietnam
  • 58,000 whose names are memorialized on a black granite wall in our Nation’s capital
  • 304,000 who were wounded
  • 1,253 Missing in Action (MIA) heroes who have not yet returned to American soil
  • 2,500 Prisoners of War (POWs)

The commemoration makes no distinction between veterans who served in-country, in-theater or were stationed elsewhere during those 20 years, according to Military Benefits Website.

In recognition of National Women’s History Month, this video highlights the wartime experiences of four Americans; each woman exemplifies service in her branch of the Armed Forces. These women are: LTC Jay Ellen Barrett, Suzanne Devlin, USMC; LCDR Vila Bobbi Hovis and Brig Gen Wilma Vaught.

