TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is hosting numerous events to celebrate and honor the servicemen who have died while serving in our armed forces.

Here’s a list of events happening in the area.

Memorial Day Community Fest

  • Live music, free food, and fun activities
  • Location: 6912 Williams Road, Seffner, FL
  • When: Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Cost: Free admission and parking, free food from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
  • More information

Hillsborough County 26th Annual Memorial Day Observance

  • Keynote speakers, fallen hero name-reading of Garden of Gold flag display, JROTC rifle salute, taps, and patriotic music
  • Refreshments and fellowship following the outdoor ceremony
  • Veterans Memorial Park will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. 301 North, Tampa, FL 
  • When: Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m.
  • Cost: Free admission and parking
  • More information

Clearwater Memorial Day Ceremony

  • Salute to American veterans, local veteran organizations will be present with keynote speakers
  • Location:  Crest Lake Park, 201 South Glenwood Avenue
  • When: Monday, May 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More information

Clearwater/Lake Tarpon Camping

  • Complimentary weekend events: Pavilion luncheon, craft class, community bonfire, patriotic music played at the pool, pancake breakfast and much more!
  • When: Wednesday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 30
  • Cost: Buy three nights, get two nights free
  • More information

Bay Pines VA, National Cemetery Hosts Annual Ceremony

  • Veterans, loved ones and the local community are all welcome
  • Location: Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, near the monument at the entrance
  • When: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.
  • RSVP no later than Thursday, May 25 by sending an email to VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov with the subject line: Bay Pines VA 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
  • More information

90th annual Memorial Day Service in Tampa

  • Tribute to military personnel, refreshments and hotdogs to follow service
  • Location: American Legion Post 5, 3810 West Kennedy Boulevard
  • When: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m., Luminaries Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Bring: Lawn chairs, water and mini flags
  • More information

Memorial Day Family Picnic

  • 50/50 raffles, games, and free food served at 2 p.m.
  • Location: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2010 W Morrison Avenue
  • When: Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More information

Free Memorial Day Grilling

  • Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey
  • Location: 5817 FL-54
  • When: Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More information

BBQ and Open Tab (Veterans only)

  • Memorial Day BBQ, music, raffle, silent auction and art display
  • Location: Bayboro Brewing Company, 2390 5th Avenue in St. Pete
  • When: Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • More information

Beach Yoga

  • All-level one-hour yoga class
  • Location: Archibald Memorial Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach
  • When: Monday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m.
  • Cost: Free for veterans and active duty, all others are $17
  • Bring: Beach towel and a bottle of water
  • More information and Registration (non-military)

Lakeside Yoga

  • All-levels class
  • Location: The Yoga House, 505 Eichenfeld Drive Suite 106 in Brandon
  • When: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
  • Cost: Free
  • Bring your own yoga mat
  • More information and tickets

Trinity Memorial Day 5K and Fun Run

  • 3rd annual Memorial 5K and 1-mile Fun Run
  • Location: Trinity College, 2430 Welbilt Boulevard, Trinity
  • When: Monday, May 29, 5K starts at 8 a.m., Fun Run starts at 8:45 a.m.
  • Cost: $30 for 5K, $20 for Fun Run
  • Free t-shirt with registration
  • More information

Painting with a Twist- Open Studio Painting

  • Location: 5917 Manatee Avenue West Suite 209 in Bradenton
  • When: Monday, May 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Cost: $37 – $60 per person
  • More information

The James Museum

  • Honoring those who serve our country
  • Location: 150 Central Avenue in St. Pete
  • When: Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cost: Free for veterans, active military, Gold Star and Blue Star families
  • More information

Gordo Pool Party

  • Day filled with music, sun, and non-stop fun
  • Location: WTR Pool, 7700 West Courtney Campbell Causeway
  • When: Monday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Tickets: $30 regular day pass, $40 for day pass plus

Red, White, and BEE You Party

  • Bring your little ones for dancing, open play, craft-tivities, and a balloon drop
  • Location: Little Explorers Palm Harbor 35225 US-19
  • When: Monday, May 29 starting at 9 a.m.
  • More information

Skateworld Tampa

  • $2 admission when you wear red, white, or blue
  • Location: 7510 Paula Drive in Tampa
  • When: Monday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Cost: $11 admission + $5 skate rental
  • More information

Astro Skate Memorial Day Skate

  • All-you-can-eat hot dogs in the first hour
  • Location: All 7 Astro Skate locations
  • When: Monday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Cost: $8 + skate rental
  • More information

5th annual Advent Health Center Ice Hockey Tournament

  • A and AA teams at 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U age levels, guaranteed four games each
  • Location: 3173 Cypress Ridge Boulevard in Wesley Chapel
  • When: Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29
  • More information

CrossFit Jaguar and Concerned Veterans for America Foundation

  • MURPH workout in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy
  • Ceremony, refreshments and food following the workout
  • Location: CrossFit Jaguar, 9509 North Trask Street
  • When: Monday, May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • More information and RSVP

Sunflower Festival

  • Pick sunflowers through a maze-like path, petting farm, and fun activities
  • Location: HarvestMoon Fun Farm, 15990 Stur Street in Brooksville
  • When: Now through Memorial Day
  • Cost: $13.95 plus tax ages 3 and up, children 2 and under are free
  • More information

Luminescence Festival

  • Live music, a table-decorating contest, luminaries at sundown, and a lighted boat parade
  • Location: 19745 Wellen Park Boulevard in Venice
  • When: Friday, May 26, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs
  • General admission tickets are free; VIP tickets range from $200 to $800