TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay is hosting numerous events to celebrate and honor the servicemen who have died while serving in our armed forces.
Here’s a list of events happening in the area.
Memorial Day Community Fest
- Live music, free food, and fun activities
- Location: 6912 Williams Road, Seffner, FL
- When: Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cost: Free admission and parking, free food from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- More information
Hillsborough County 26th Annual Memorial Day Observance
- Keynote speakers, fallen hero name-reading of Garden of Gold flag display, JROTC rifle salute, taps, and patriotic music
- Refreshments and fellowship following the outdoor ceremony
- Veterans Memorial Park will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Veterans Memorial Park, 3602 U.S. 301 North, Tampa, FL
- When: Sunday, May 28 at 10 a.m.
- Cost: Free admission and parking
- More information
Clearwater Memorial Day Ceremony
- Salute to American veterans, local veteran organizations will be present with keynote speakers
- Location: Crest Lake Park, 201 South Glenwood Avenue
- When: Monday, May 29 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More information
Clearwater/Lake Tarpon Camping
- Complimentary weekend events: Pavilion luncheon, craft class, community bonfire, patriotic music played at the pool, pancake breakfast and much more!
- When: Wednesday, May 24 through Tuesday, May 30
- Cost: Buy three nights, get two nights free
- More information
Bay Pines VA, National Cemetery Hosts Annual Ceremony
- Veterans, loved ones and the local community are all welcome
- Location: Bay Pines National Cemetery, 10000 Bay Pines Boulevard, near the monument at the entrance
- When: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m.
- RSVP no later than Thursday, May 25 by sending an email to VHABAYPublicAffairs@va.gov with the subject line: Bay Pines VA 2023 Memorial Day Ceremony
- More information
90th annual Memorial Day Service in Tampa
- Tribute to military personnel, refreshments and hotdogs to follow service
- Location: American Legion Post 5, 3810 West Kennedy Boulevard
- When: Monday, May 29 at 11 a.m., Luminaries Sunday, May 28 at 8 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- Bring: Lawn chairs, water and mini flags
- More information
Memorial Day Family Picnic
- 50/50 raffles, games, and free food served at 2 p.m.
- Location: Veterans of Foreign Wars, 2010 W Morrison Avenue
- When: Monday, May 29 at 2 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More information
Free Memorial Day Grilling
- Harley-Davidson of New Port Richey
- Location: 5817 FL-54
- When: Monday, May 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More information
BBQ and Open Tab (Veterans only)
- Memorial Day BBQ, music, raffle, silent auction and art display
- Location: Bayboro Brewing Company, 2390 5th Avenue in St. Pete
- When: Monday, May 29 at 12 p.m.
- Cost: Free
- More information
Beach Yoga
- All-level one-hour yoga class
- Location: Archibald Memorial Beach Park, 15100 Gulf Boulevard, Madeira Beach
- When: Monday, May 29 at 8:30 a.m.
- Cost: Free for veterans and active duty, all others are $17
- Bring: Beach towel and a bottle of water
- More information and Registration (non-military)
Lakeside Yoga
- All-levels class
- Location: The Yoga House, 505 Eichenfeld Drive Suite 106 in Brandon
- When: Monday, May 29 at 9 a.m.
- Cost: Free
- Bring your own yoga mat
- More information and tickets
Trinity Memorial Day 5K and Fun Run
- 3rd annual Memorial 5K and 1-mile Fun Run
- Location: Trinity College, 2430 Welbilt Boulevard, Trinity
- When: Monday, May 29, 5K starts at 8 a.m., Fun Run starts at 8:45 a.m.
- Cost: $30 for 5K, $20 for Fun Run
- Free t-shirt with registration
- More information
Painting with a Twist- Open Studio Painting
- Location: 5917 Manatee Avenue West Suite 209 in Bradenton
- When: Monday, May 29 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
- Cost: $37 – $60 per person
- More information
The James Museum
- Honoring those who serve our country
- Location: 150 Central Avenue in St. Pete
- When: Monday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: Free for veterans, active military, Gold Star and Blue Star families
- More information
Gordo Pool Party
- Day filled with music, sun, and non-stop fun
- Location: WTR Pool, 7700 West Courtney Campbell Causeway
- When: Monday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tickets: $30 regular day pass, $40 for day pass plus
Red, White, and BEE You Party
- Bring your little ones for dancing, open play, craft-tivities, and a balloon drop
- Location: Little Explorers Palm Harbor 35225 US-19
- When: Monday, May 29 starting at 9 a.m.
- More information
Skateworld Tampa
- $2 admission when you wear red, white, or blue
- Location: 7510 Paula Drive in Tampa
- When: Monday, May 29 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Cost: $11 admission + $5 skate rental
- More information
Astro Skate Memorial Day Skate
- All-you-can-eat hot dogs in the first hour
- Location: All 7 Astro Skate locations
- When: Monday, May 29 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cost: $8 + skate rental
- More information
5th annual Advent Health Center Ice Hockey Tournament
- A and AA teams at 10U, 12U, 14U and 16U age levels, guaranteed four games each
- Location: 3173 Cypress Ridge Boulevard in Wesley Chapel
- When: Friday, May 26 through Monday, May 29
- More information
CrossFit Jaguar and Concerned Veterans for America Foundation
- MURPH workout in honor of Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy
- Ceremony, refreshments and food following the workout
- Location: CrossFit Jaguar, 9509 North Trask Street
- When: Monday, May 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- More information and RSVP
Sunflower Festival
- Pick sunflowers through a maze-like path, petting farm, and fun activities
- Location: HarvestMoon Fun Farm, 15990 Stur Street in Brooksville
- When: Now through Memorial Day
- Cost: $13.95 plus tax ages 3 and up, children 2 and under are free
- More information
Luminescence Festival
- Live music, a table-decorating contest, luminaries at sundown, and a lighted boat parade
- Location: 19745 Wellen Park Boulevard in Venice
- When: Friday, May 26, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs
- General admission tickets are free; VIP tickets range from $200 to $800