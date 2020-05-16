Breaking News
Space Force secret mission launch from Cape Canaveral

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States Space Force will launch a robotic space plane on a new secret mission for the U.S. military Saturday morning.

The launch window for the Air Force’s X-37B space plane on the Atlas V rocket is scheduled to open at 10:13 a.m. from Cape Canaveral.

The launch was originally scheduled for 8:24, but delayed because of weather conditions.

