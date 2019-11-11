John Cena matches $1M fan donation toward veteran charity

John Cena attends the LA premiere of “Bumblebee” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) — After about just a month of fundraising, John Cena is matching a $1 million donation raised by his fans for one of his favorite veteran charities.

Cena started the movement on The Ellen Show Sept. 30. He told fans he would match up to $1 million they raised for the Fit Ops non-profit.

Fit Ops helps veterans find “passion, purpose and employment through fitness, with a lifetime support network”

On Veterans Day, a little over a month after his announcement, Cena made the gratifying announcement that the fans had met the goal.

“Today I am honored and humbled to say that we did it — we have hit our goal,” Cena said.

Cena said it is his turn to match the $1 million, which brings the total donation to $2 million.

“We give $2 million to veterans to help save their life,” he said. “To preserve the lives of our heroes who have protected our life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

