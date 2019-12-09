How to support deployed military members, families during holiday season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The holidays are a time for families to gather and celebrate. But that’s not always the case for military service members and their families.

Dr. Carrie Elk from the Elk Institute stopped by News Channel 8 to share what you can do for those deployed during the holiday season and how you can help support their families as well.

Below is a list of items you could send to show your support during the holiday season:

Deployed servicemembers:

Visa or Amazon gift cards

Miniature Christmas tree and ornaments

Christmas blend/holiday flavored coffee

Battery operated lights

Art supplies to make decorations/ornaments

Cards (handwritten- Thinking of you and thankful for your service. Picture card of your family with a handwritten note)

Christmas stocking (or box) stuffed with personal items & Christmas things – toothbrush/paste, wet wipes, beef jerky, ornaments, candy canes, tuna packs, hot chocolate or cider packets, Christmas themed snacks

Santa hat/socks

Bath and Body Works products

Quinoa, etc. in bulk to feed everyone (they can creatively supplement the holiday meal provided)

Popcorn tin (all snacks need to be sealed)

Downloadable books/audiobooks (Amazon Kindle, Audible, Barnes & Noble Nook)

Paper books (your favorite book with a personal note)

Families back home with deployed member:

Gift cards for restaurants

Help decorating or putting lights up

Babysitting/childcare to free them up

Ask for a list and Christmas shop for them

Buy and wrap some of the things on their list

Store children’s gifts at your house and take them over Christmas night

Make a batch of Christmas cut out sugar cookies and provide the sprinkles for them to decorate together

Wrap their gifts for them

Put toys/bikes/trampolines together for them

Cash or Visa/Amazon gift cards for whatever they need

Deliver a meal

If you are a teacher – have your class make cards/decorations and send to military students deployed family member

Take a platter of homemade Christmas cookies

Order and give a doll of their deployed parent from DaddyDolls.com or other company

ASK what they need or would like!

To find out where you can send your gifts to deployed members, please contact the USO, VFW, local churches or the public affairs office at MacDill Air Force Base.

