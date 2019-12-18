Deployed sergeant joins family in Christmas card

HIGHPOINT, N.C. (WGHP/WFLA) — A staff sergeant unable to return home for the Holidays improvised with a unique family Christmas card photo.

The North Carolina family may not be physically close this Christmas, but they’re standing together in this unforgettable Christmas card.

Earlier this month, the Cobo family shared their improvised Christmas card with the same idea.

News Channel 8 wishes all military families a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

