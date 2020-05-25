Bugler stands alone in national cemetery and plays ‘Taps’ for Memorial Day

TAMPA (CNN) — The US Air Force band is offering a virtual tribute to fallen service members this memorial day.
The video shows Technical Sergeant Jason Covey playing “Taps” on the bugle. He’s standing in Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.
The cemetery was established in 1867 when the Civil War created a need to bury fallen soldiers in the area.
The Air Force says the video is meant to emphasize how many military members have lost their lives over the years.
