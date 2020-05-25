Breaking News
Having trouble getting WFLA News Channel 8 & WTTA Great 38 on your TV?

Bugler stands alone in national cemetery and plays ‘Taps’ for Memorial Day

Military

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

CNN

TAMPA (CNN) — The US Air Force band is offering a virtual tribute to fallen service members this memorial day.

The video shows Technical Sergeant Jason Covey playing “Taps” on the bugle. He’s standing in Culpeper National Cemetery in Culpeper, Virginia.

The cemetery was established in 1867 when the Civil War created a need to bury fallen soldiers in the area.

The Air Force says the video is meant to emphasize how many military members have lost their lives over the years.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss